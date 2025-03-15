Adah Sharma’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ Faces Screening Cancellations, Potential Legal Trouble

Adah Sharma’s latest film, Bastar: The Naxal Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, has ignited controversy following its theatrical release today. The film, based on real-life events surrounding the Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh, portrays the violence and impact of the movement.

According to reports, screenings of the film are being canceled in multiple states, including Karnataka. Concerns over its content have also sparked discussions about a possible ban on its theatrical run. Additionally, speculations are emerging regarding a potential court summons for lead actress Adah Sharma.

The two-hour-four-minute-long film has faced backlash for certain dialogues that some viewers have deemed defamatory. While specific details about the contentious content remain unclear, reports suggest that the criticism involves remarks allegedly targeting political figures.

The controversy surrounding Bastar: The Naxal Story continues to unfold, with further developments expected in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.