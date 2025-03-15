‘Out of Sight, Out Of Mind’: Dino Morea Gets Candid About Bollywood Struggles And Comeback

Bollywood actor Dino Morea, who rose to fame with the 2002 horror-thriller Raaz, has spoken candidly about the challenges he faced when film offers began to dwindle. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor admitted to feeling insecure during his career slump and explained his decision to take on supporting roles.

Insecurity in the Film Industry

Dino Morea acknowledged the uncertainties that come with working in Bollywood, particularly when roles become scarce. Reflecting on his struggles, he said, “There are a lot of insecurities in this industry. When film offers dry up and you are sitting idle at home, you wonder what to do. There’s a saying in our industry: ‘out of sight, out of mind.’ That constantly plays on in your mind, and because of that, you might end up choosing the wrong film, just to be seen—so that people notice you and realise you are still here.”

The actor admitted that the fear of being forgotten in the industry led him to make some questionable choices. However, he has since adopted a more strategic approach to his career.

Choosing Supporting Roles to Stay Relevant

Morea also spoke about his recent decision to take on smaller roles in films. He explained that while facing setbacks, it is crucial to acknowledge one’s position in the industry and make informed choices. “The way I am selecting films now, doing guest appearances, taking up small roles—because I know exactly where I stand right now. I don’t live under any illusion that I am at the top. I am aware of my position.”

Despite the challenges, Morea remains passionate about acting. He shared that he has received praise for his performances in web series, but his love for cinema remains strong. He admitted that some of his lead roles in past films failed to make an impact, prompting him to prioritize larger projects that offer more visibility.

Upcoming Projects

Dino Morea was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which featured Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and Arjun Kapoor. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office. He will next be seen in Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and several others.

With this new approach, Morea hopes to reclaim his place in Bollywood and continue doing films that keep him in the public eye.