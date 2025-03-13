‘Was Hard For Me’: Dino Morea Opens Up About Breakup With Bipasha Basu During Raaz Shoot

Actor Dino Morea recently reflected on his past relationship with Bipasha Basu, revealing that their breakup during the filming of Raaz was emotionally challenging for both. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Morea shared how the separation affected their professional and personal lives but eventually led to a lasting friendship.

During the conversation, Morea disclosed that he was the one who initiated the breakup due to unresolved issues. However, continuing to work together on the set of Raaz made it difficult for Basu to cope with the changes.

“During Raaz, Bipasha and I were breaking up, and to be honest, I was the one who took the decision. She found it very tough, and since we were shooting together every day, it was hard for me to see someone I cared about go through that pain,” he recalled.

Despite attempts to mend their differences, the couple ultimately decided to go their separate ways. “We had already chosen different paths. We tried to fix things, but it wasn’t working. Eventually, I moved on,” Morea added.

The breakup was particularly challenging since they had spent years together before parting ways. “It was a tough moment—ending a relationship with someone you’ve been with for years while also working together. That made it even harder,” he explained.

Following their split, the duo continued to collaborate in films like Gunaah, Ishq Hai Tumse, Rakht, and Chehraa. Over time, the bitterness faded, and they developed a strong friendship.

“We became the best of friends after that. Breakups come with anger, emotions, and rage, but time helps you realize that it was just a phase. I genuinely enjoy her company, and she enjoys mine, so we chose to remain friends,” Morea said.

Their friendship remained intact even after Basu moved on with actor Karan Singh Grover. Morea attended their wedding reception in 2016, proving that the past had no bearing on their bond.

Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu first met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. They fell in love and were in a relationship from 1996 to 2001 before parting ways. Despite their breakup, their equation has evolved into one of mutual respect and camaraderie.