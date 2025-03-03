Mika Singh Accused Bipasha Basu of Throwing Tantrums, Said The Actress Is Sitting Without Work At Home

Popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh recently talked about his film ‘Dangerous’ in which he made a sarcastic remark about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. During his interaction with media people, he accused the actress of throwing tantrums and said that because of their tantrums the cost of the film had reached Rs 10 crore. He also said that the actress is now sitting at home without work. Now the actress’s reaction has come on this.

Mika Singh

After hearing all these allegations, now Bipasha has given a befitting reply. The actress recently shared a post on Instagram story in which she wrote, ‘Toxic people create ruckus, point fingers, accuse others and shy away from taking responsibility. Stay away from such people, who spoil the atmosphere and spread negativity. May God bless everyone. Durga Durga.’ Along with this, she has also made a folded hands emoji.

Bipasha Basu

Let us tell you that in an interview, Mika Singh had said, ‘Do you think that she does not have work now? Both of them are sitting at home for my sake. If you make a person unhappy, even God notices. Look, I like Karan a lot and I like such films. I wanted to make films in which my music would be at the forefront. I just wanted to make a low budget film, which would be around 4 crores.’

Bipasha Basu

Mika further said, ‘The shooting was set in London, and the budget increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 14 crore. And Bipasha made a drama that I will always regret coming into the production. The shooting was done in London. Now they were playing the role of a couple. It was a husband-wife film. So obviously there would be a kissing scene in it. The director-writer did everything but Bipasha refused at the last moment. After this, one or the other of the two started falling ill. Bipasha made us so sad during dubbing, Bipasha’s throat is bad, Karan’s throat is bad.’ Somehow the film was completed and released, but it suffered a lot.