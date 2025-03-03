Baaghi 4 Or ‘Animal’ Encore? Tiger Shroff Faces Criticism After Poster Launch

Actor Tiger Shroff, who made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, marked his 35th birthday on March 2, 2025, by unveiling a new poster for his upcoming film, Baaghi 4. Taking to Instagram, Shroff credited the Baaghi franchise for shaping his identity as an action hero and expressed hope that audiences would embrace his evolving persona in the fourth instalment.

However, the film’s announcement has sparked discussions online, with many netizens questioning whether Baaghi 4 is another derivative project influenced by the success of Animal. Critics have also drawn comparisons between Tiger Shroff’s film and Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming untitled project with director Anurag Basu, rumored to be a sequel to the Aashiqui franchise.

Netizens React: ‘Animal Hangover’ Continues?

Soon after Shroff shared the poster, a Reddit post emerged, questioning the growing trend of Bollywood actors adopting rugged looks and intense performances reminiscent of Animal. One user wrote, “Whether it’s Kartik in Basu’s next or Tiger in Baaghi 4—what’s with the Animal hangover? These guys can’t act, and they think growing a beard and growling is enough? Bollywood lacks originality—one thing clicks, and everyone copies the formula.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the industry’s tendency to follow trends rather than experiment with fresh storytelling. A comment read, “If something works once, Bollywood will beat it to death.” Another added, “Creativity gaya bhaad main (Creativity has gone down the drain).”

Kartik Aaryan’s Look Also Under Scrutiny

The debate also extended to Kartik Aaryan’s untitled film with Anurag Basu, as users expressed their dissatisfaction with his look in the teaser, which was shared on February 15, 2025. A scathing comment read, “Whoever approved Kartik’s look for this movie should be jailed. He looks like a lukha (loafer) who does sasta nasha (cheap intoxication).”

Tiger Shroff’s Perspective on ‘Baaghi 4’

Despite the online backlash, Shroff remains appreciative of the Baaghi franchise, crediting it for giving him a platform to showcase his action-hero persona. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, he wrote, “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He is definitely not the same this time, but I hope you guys accept him the way you did eight years ago.”

As both Baaghi 4 and Kartik Aaryan’s project gear up for release, it remains to be seen whether these films will bring something new to the table or merely ride the wave of Animal’s success.