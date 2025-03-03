Raveena Tandon Condemns Filming Of Katrina At Mahakumbh: ‘This Is Why Celebs Need VIP Treatment’

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, hailed as the world’s largest spiritual gathering, witnessed an unprecedented turnout of 65 crore devotees. The festival, which began on Paush Purnima, saw millions taking the Shahi Snan at the Triveni Sangam, reaffirming India’s status as the spiritual nucleus of the world. From saints to deities, this land has been home to seekers of higher wisdom, making Mahakumbh a must-visit for those searching for deeper meaning in life.

Katrina Kaif’s Sacred Dip Turns Into a Social Media Debate

While the Mahakumbh Mela symbolized devotion and faith, a recent viral video has sparked outrage online. A clip featuring actress Katrina Kaif, who took a holy dip with her mother-in-law, has led to a heated debate about privacy and celebrity treatment at public events.

The video, shared by Mamaraazzi on March 1, 2025, shows two men filming Katrina during her snan, laughing and making jokes. One of them can be heard saying, “This is me, this is my brother, and this is Katrina Kaif,” while shifting the camera toward the actress, who was engaged in the ritual. Several other pilgrims were seen crowding around her, trying to get selfies or a reaction.

The video quickly went viral, prompting netizens to criticise the inappropriate behaviour. Actress Raveena Tandon, who also attended the Mahakumbh, expressed her outrage, commenting, “This is disgusting. These kinds of people ruin a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful.”

Several users echoed her sentiments. One comment read, “This is terrible. How are people so shameless?” Another added, “This is why celebrities need VIP treatment!” A user further pointed out, “This is exactly why special arrangements are needed for them. Otherwise, people end up washing away their sins only to commit new ones.”

Faith vs. Fame: A Rising Concern?

Mahakumbh 2025 was not just a gathering of saints and devotees but also saw participation from several high-profile celebrities and politicians, including the Ambanis, Adanis, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, and Guru Randhawa.

While fans often get excited to see their favourite stars in person, this incident has raised serious concerns about the privacy and safety of celebrities in public religious gatherings. The debate continues: should celebrities receive special VIP treatment, or should stricter regulations be imposed to maintain the sanctity of such events?