Mika Singh Calls Her ‘Out Of Work’, Bipasha Basu Strikes Back With A ‘Toxic’ Take

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, known for her performances in Raaz, No Entry, Corporate, Race, and Bachna Ae Haseeno, has been away from the big screen since embracing motherhood. However, she recently made headlines after singer Mika Singh alleged that she and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, are “out of work” due to their unprofessional behaviour. While the couple has not officially responded, Bipasha shared a cryptic social media post, leading fans to believe it was directed at Singh’s claims.

Bipasha’s Cryptic Post on ‘Toxic People’

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a message about toxic individuals who create chaos and shift blame. The post read, “Toxic people create chaos, point fingers, shift blame, and avoid taking responsibility.” While she did not name anyone, the timing of the post, coupled with her caption urging people to “stay away from toxicity and negativity,” caught attention. She signed off with “God Bless All. Dugga Dugga,” her signature phrase.

Fans quickly linked her message to Mika Singh’s recent interview, interpreting it as an indirect response to his accusations.

Mika Singh’s Allegations Against Bipasha and Karan

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mika Singh reiterated his claims about his poor work experience with Bipasha and Karan while producing the web series Dangerous. He alleged that their unprofessional conduct caused significant issues during the shoot.

“Why do you think they’re out of work now? God is watching everything,” Singh stated, implying that their behaviour impacted their careers.

While Bipasha and Karan have not publicly addressed the controversy, her social media activity has fueled speculation.

Bipasha and Karan’s Current Work Status

Bipasha Basu, once a leading name in Bollywood, took a step back from films after her marriage in 2016. She last appeared in Dangerous (2020), alongside Karan Singh Grover. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022, and Bipasha has since focused on family life. Karan, meanwhile, continues to work in films and OTT projects, including Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

As speculation around Mika Singh’s allegations grows, Bipasha’s cryptic post has only intensified curiosity. Whether she chooses to respond directly remains to be seen.