High Stakes And Higher Spirits: Oscars Swag Bags Pack Luxury And Cannabis

This year’s Oscars swag bags are packed with high-end skincare, exclusive film-inspired merchandise, and lavish vacations. However, alongside the usual luxury, the impact of Los Angeles’ devastating wildfires earlier this year is reflected in a unique addition—a one-year membership to Bright Harbor, a disaster recovery service aiding survivors in rebuilding their lives.

In a nod to Hollywood’s current high-stress environment, the gift bags also include cannabis products, offering nominees a way to unwind during the awards season.

What’s Inside the Oscars Gift Bag?

Each nominee receiving the exclusive gift bag will get 10 additional Bright Harbor memberships to distribute among friends, family, or even fans affected by the fires, said Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, the company curating the bags.

For the 23rd consecutive year, the Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company is delivering its highly anticipated “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags. Valued at over $217,000 each, the bags will be presented to 25 of the top acting and directing nominees at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. Though not officially affiliated with the Academy, the extravagant gifts have become an Oscars tradition.

Other standout items in this year’s bags include a private in-home magic show, a personalized DNA ancestry kit with expert genealogist insights, and a custom-made pet coat crafted from recycled designer clothing.

In line with California’s cannabis-friendly culture, the swag bags also feature a selection of cannabis products. “It’s a stressful week for many of these folks, so we’ve included four different cannabis options,” Fary explained, highlighting rose gold vape pens, THC-infused margaritas, gummies, and pre-rolls.

Who Gets the Gift Bags?

While most nominees will leave the Oscars without a golden statue, they won’t walk away empty-handed. Among the most extravagant gifts are luxury vacations to a private Maldives villa, a Sri Lankan wellness retreat, and a five-star Barcelona hotel.

Beyond treating A-listers, Distinctive Assets also uses the gift bags to promote small businesses, minority-owned brands, and companies with a philanthropic mission. “It’s about more than just gifting—it’s about giving back,” the company stated.

With a blend of opulence, social consciousness, and stress relief, this year’s Oscars swag bags aim to offer both indulgence and impact.