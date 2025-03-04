Rashmika Mandanna Dismisses Allegations Of Neglecting Kannada, Skipping Bengaluru Film Festival

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has refuted allegations of neglecting the Kannada language and declining an invitation to the Bengaluru International Film Festival. A source close to the actor has clarified that the claims, made recently by Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga, are “completely false and baseless.”

Clarification from Rashmika’s Camp

The controversy erupted after Ganiga accused Rashmika of disregarding Kannada cinema and refusing to attend the festival despite repeated invitations. However, a source from Rashmika’s team issued a statement to dispel the claims.

“This bears reference to certain news reports alleging that Rashmika refused to attend the Bengaluru film festival and made derogatory statements about it and the state. The said news reports are completely false and do not have any element of truth,” the source stated.

Dismissing the accusations, the insider further added, “The statements attributed to Rashmika Mandanna and the entire story about someone approaching her and her refusing to attend the Bengaluru film festival are incorrect. This statement is being issued to set the record straight and quell any false narratives.”

Congress MLA’s Allegations

Ganiga had earlier criticised Rashmika for allegedly distancing herself from Kannada culture despite her origins in Karnataka’s Coorg region.

“Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her. She said, ‘I have my house in Hyderabad, I don’t know where Karnataka is, and I don’t have time. I can’t come,’” the MLA claimed while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

He further alleged that one of his fellow legislators had visited Rashmika’s house multiple times to extend the invitation, but she continuously declined. “She even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn’t we teach them a lesson?” Ganiga remarked.

Past Criticism and Career Updates

This is not the first time Rashmika has faced criticism from Kannada audiences. During a recent event for Chhaava, several Kannada fans accused her of “disowning” her roots.

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently enjoying the success of Chhaava, where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Vineet Singh. Up next, she will be seen in Sikandar, an action drama directed by AR Murugadoss, in which she stars opposite Salman Khan.