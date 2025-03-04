Amitabh Bachchan Admits To Facing Age-Related Challenges, Struggles With Memorising Lines

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor revered as the ‘Mahanayak’ of Indian cinema, continues to captivate audiences despite his advancing age. At 82, the Bollywood icon remains dedicated to his craft, working tirelessly on film sets and hosting television shows. However, in a candid blog post, the superstar acknowledged facing “multiple age-related contingencies,” including difficulty in memorising lines and making errors on set.

Big B Reflects on Challenges of Aging

In his latest blog post, numbered ‘6222’ and published on February 28, 2025, the Paa actor opened up about the struggles that come with age. Despite decades in the industry, Bachchan admitted to grappling with the dilemma of choosing the right projects and questioning whether he can do justice to the roles offered.

“As you age, it’s not just the hurdle of memorizing lines, but multiple age-related contingencies that need to be addressed in order to deliver content as expected,” he wrote. The veteran actor revealed that after returning home from work, he often reflects on his mistakes, realizing errors made during the shoot.

Determined to perfect his craft, Bachchan sometimes makes late-night calls to directors, requesting another chance to rectify his performance. He also spoke about the pressure of numerous pending tasks, confessing that at times, even he struggles with procrastination. “But discipline must be enforced,” he wrote, adding that he pushes himself to meet deadlines and complete his work.

An Icon Beyond Generations

Despite these challenges, Amitabh Bachchan’s commitment to his fans remains unwavering. Every Sunday, he continues his tradition of greeting well-wishers outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Generations have grown up watching him on screen, and even today, his stardom transcends borders.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Bachchan is currently hosting the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is also set to appear in Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, a project that has already generated immense anticipation among moviegoers.

With an unyielding spirit and a passion for his craft, Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire fans and fellow actors alike, proving that age is just a number when it comes to dedication and excellence in cinema.