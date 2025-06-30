‘Have To Keep Proving Myself For Respect’: Panchayat Actor Sanvikaa Opens Up About Inequality In Industry

Actor Sanvikaa, who rose to fame with her role as Rinki in the much-loved series Panchayat, has finally addressed her recent cryptic Instagram post hinting at the unequal treatment in the entertainment industry. In a candid conversation with Screen, Sanvikaa admitted that she still stands by her words and hinted at the challenges faced by outsiders in showbiz.

“Everyone Has Their Own Fight”

Earlier this month, Sanvikaa had shared an Instagram Story that read, “Sometimes I wish I was an insider or maybe from a very powerful background. Things would have been so much easier. As basic as getting respect and being treated as an equal.” Now, reflecting on that post, Sanvikaa said, “I still stand by it. I don’t want to elaborate much, but yes, it does get easier if you come from a certain backdrop. Everyone has their own fight. At each stage of your life as an actor, there will be different kinds of battles.”

“They Get Respect By Default, I Have to Fight for It”

Talking about the difference in how actors are treated based on their background, Sanvikaa noted that even the most basic things like respect aren’t handed to her as easily as they are to others. “If I compare myself with the other person, they are given respect naturally. I have to keep proving and fighting for it, and then I am given that,” she said, adding that the inequality can be deeply frustrating.

From Panchayat to the Bigger Picture

Sanvikaa became a household name with her portrayal of Rinki, the daughter of Neena Gupta’s character, in Panchayat. Her chemistry with Jitendra Kumar’s Sachiv Ji has been a quiet highlight of the show. Despite her rising popularity, Sanvikaa feels that her journey has been anything but easy.

Apart from Panchayat, Sanvikaa has also appeared in shows like Lakhan Leela Bhargava and Hajamat. The fourth season of Panchayat premiered on June 24 on Prime Video, featuring returning favourites like Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and others.

Her comments are a sobering reminder of the uphill climb faced by outsiders in an industry where, as she puts it, respect still needs to be earned — often the hard way.