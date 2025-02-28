Tiger Shroff Became a Fan of Sonu Nigam Neevan’s Physical Transformation, Check The Pictures Inside

One of the most popular Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam is often in the news headlines. However, this time he is being discussed for his son Nevaan. Sonu’s son has been in the eyes of fans ever since he sang the song ‘Abhi mujh mein kahin…’ in his father’s lap in his stammering voice at a very young age while the singer was performing live in the show. Now Nevaan has turned 17 and is a grown-up man.

Sonu Nigam And Nevaan

Let us tell you that Sonu often used to share photos and videos of his son on social media, but this time his son has created a stir on the internet with his wonderful transformation. While debuting on the social media platform Instagram, Nevaan posted such a first post that it created a stir everywhere. He has undergone such transformation that even Tiger Shroff, one of the fit actors of Bollywood, has also become his fan.

Nevaan

Sonu Nigam has posted 5 pictures of his son on Instagram. In the first two pictures, it can be clearly seen how his face looked earlier and how much it has changed now after his transformation. Sharing the pictures on the internet, the singer wrote in the caption, ‘May God always keep you under his protection, son. Today I can only send you blessings. Congratulations on your first post.’

Nevaan

According to some of the media reports, Nevaan Nigam is 17 years old and was born on 25 July 2007. His mother and Sonu’s wife’s name is Madhurima Nigam. Nevaan lives in Dubai and is skilled in singing like his father and is also a top gamer. Sonu Nigam once said that he did not want his son to become a singer. Sonu Niham also said that he does not want his son to live in India.