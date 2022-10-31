“I Do Not Have To Prove Anything To Anyone”, Says Charu Asopa On Leaving Rajiv Sen’s House!!

The storm in the married life of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s brother-in-law is not over yet. A few months back, the news of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce surfaced. But, later it was reported that everything is normal between the two. Even on Ganesh Chaturthi, the two worshiped together and also shared pictures on social media. Fans were also happy that all the grudges between a lovely couple were cleared. But once again their relationship has come to the verge of disintegration. Things have become so bad that Charu Asopa has left Rajiv Sen’s house.

Charu Asopa

According to reports, Charu has decided to get separated from Rajiv Sen and now she has also left his house. In the past, Charu made many serious allegations against Rajiv Sen and said that now she is finally separating from Rajiv. After this decision, Charu has now left Rajiv Sen’s house. Charu can be seen shifting to her new house in her new vlog. Charu also told that many people are making negative comments about hem. Charu said in her vlog, ‘Last night when I was going to sleep, I saw some comments on YouTube. I was a little sad to see your comments. I don’t know what to say Well, everyone has a different point of view and I cannot change that. Many people have also showered love on me’.

Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa says that she does not need to prove anything to anyone. The truth will definitely come in front of everyone. Charu said, ‘I do not need to prove anything in front of my fans and honest subscribers. The truth will come out in front of everyone’. On the other hand, Rajiv Sen has called all the allegations of Charu false in his vlog. Rajiv said that Charu should have a lie detector test. Rajiv defended himself saying that he has never spoken anything wrong about Charu in the media, only defended himself on the allegations leveled against him.