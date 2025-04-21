Kajol And Ajay Devgn Shared Beautiful Post On Their Daughter’s 22nd Birthday, Check The Pictures Inside

On the 22nd birthday of Bollywood’s power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s beloved daughter Nysa, her mother has made a wonderful post. Kajol posted some really good pictures of her daughter on her social media and wrote a beautiful note with them. In this post shared with her fans on Instagram, Kajol has praised her daughter’s hair. At the same time, her father Ajay Devgn has also posted a beautiful post on his daughter’s birthday.

Nysa Devgn

Let us tell you that Kajol has shared two pictures of Nysa in which she is seen smiling and in swag. In the first picture, she is in a yellow dress, and one hand of Kajol is seen holding her dupatta. In the second picture, Nysa is shaking her hair while looking at the camera. Sharing the pictures, Kajol wrote in the caption of the post, ‘Am I her blueprint or is she mine? I can’t really tell right now, there is always a lot to learn from you. May the sun always shine for you and the wind always blows in the right direction in your rock star hair, my dear child, I love you a lot.’

Nysa Devgn

Reacting to this post, Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukherjee shared yellow heart emojis. Renuka Shahane wrote, ‘Many happy birthday wishes to Nysa.’ The general public has also made many beautiful comments on Kajol’s post and wished Nysa on her birthday. One user wrote, ‘Her smile is very beautiful and we all know from whom she got it’. Another user wrote, ‘She is your carbon copy’.

Nysa Devgn

At the same time, for Nysa, the father’s post is being discussed more than her mother’s. Let us tell you that Ajay Devgn wrote while wishing his daughter on her birthday, ‘Selfie is taken only because Nysa does not accept the answer ‘no’. Thank you for always cherishing the memories, happy birthday, my baby, I love you a lot’. At the same time, people have changed their stance on this post. One said, ‘Nysa is your copy, sir’.