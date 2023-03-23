After Kangana Ranaut’s posts on warning singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh of arrest for allegedly supporting Khalistanis, the latter has now taken taken a indirect dig at the actress as he posted a cryptic note on social media. Read on to know.

Amidst Punjab Police’s operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides and Kangana’s remarks towards him, the Jogi actor shared a message about his state, Punjab.

On Wednesday, he took to his Instagram stories and shared a message after Kangana wrote in her posts that he might be arrested for allegedly supporting Khalistanis.

Diljit shared the message in Punjabi that is roughly translated as: “May my Punjab continue to prosper”. He also added a folded hands emoji in his post.

Here’s What Kangana Wrote Warning Diljit

The Manikarnika actress taking a jibe at Dosanjh wrote ‘pols aagai pols’ in one of her posts on Instagram.

She also cautioned him as in another post the actress wrote that those who supported Khalistanis, the next number is theirs and added, “pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi”.

Kangana Ranaut And Diljit Dosanjh’s Spat

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s feud started when in 2020 that had a disagreement regarding the farmers’ protests.

It so happened that the Ikk Kudi singer pointed out to Kangana that she had mistakenly identified an elderly lady as Bilkis who was at the farmers’ protest in Shaheen Bagh. Kangana also asked him to say that he is not a Khalistani but he didn’t do so and later he called Kangana’s remark “drama”.