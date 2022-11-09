Ranbir Kapoor Completes 15 Years In Industry; Known As Standout Star Even Without Instagram Account!

It’s been 15 years since Ranbir Kapoor appeared onscreen for the first time in his 2007 debut film “Sawaariyan”.

When Ranbir Kapoor danced to Jab Se Tere Naina song In the film, It made everyone turn their heads. The bright screen presence and charming persona are his greatest strengths which make Ranbir Kapoor a leader in the mainstream Hindi film industry. Now, After 15 years, Ranbir Kapoor is the most prominent actor of his generation.

Two Films In 2022 After 4 Years Of Gap

There have been two major releases in 2022 alone. Both films got stark reactions. Ranbir Kapoor returned to the big screen after four years in Karan Malhotra’s Film Shamshera. It was also his first Dual role in a historical action film. Created on a grand scale at the level of Baahubali, Shamshera is filled with all the elements of a popular artist. However, the absurd story failed to grab attention and This film blew up at the box office without finding fans.

Brahmastra: The Big Release Of His Career

His next release, controversially the biggest of his career, Brahmāstra: Part 1. As the first part of Astraverse. Brahmastra opened with a grand opening on its first day of release, grossing over ₹37 crores and adding to its lifetime collection of approximately ₹400 crores worldwide. Ranbir’s role in Brahmastra does not differ much from his previous roles. A poor man who lives in a chawl, takes care of orphans and works as a DJ. He acts like someone who needs help to reach his full potential.

Lives Every Characters Nicely

In Wake Up Sid (2009), he played a carefree teenager who hates college and hates anything that makes him act like an adult. In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), he plays the adult version of Sid, a commitment phobia. Both Sid and Bunny have a mischievous yet charming appearances. Ranbir does a great job in these roles.

Flopped Films

His relationship with the famous Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali did not go well either Rajneeti, Rockstar (2011) Tamasha (2015) and Barfi (2012) suffered a major setback. His last film before Shamsera Jagga Jasoos (2017) also flopped on the big screen.

Past Love Life!

It is interesting to note how Ranbir Kapoor keeps his distance on all forms of social media. However, Alia Bhatt revealed on Koffee with Karan that the actor has a social media account but has kept it a secret. If we talk about off-screen relationships with famous actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina kaif, It also went not so well. Ranbir is Now happily married to Actress Alia Bhatt and welcomed Their daughter on 6 November 2022.