Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu Politicians Over ‘Hypocrisy’ On Hindi Imposition

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday criticized Tamil Nadu politicians for what he termed as their “hypocrisy” over the alleged imposition of Hindi in the state.

Speaking at the party’s 12th foundation day event in Pithapuram, Kakinada, Kalyan questioned why Tamil Nadu leaders oppose Hindi while simultaneously allowing Tamil films to be dubbed in the language for financial gains.

Pawan Kalyan Questions Anti-Hindi Stance

“I do not understand why some criticise Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi—what kind of logic is that?” Kalyan said.

His remarks come amid Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s continued opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) and allegations that the Union government is attempting to impose Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking states. Stalin has accused the Centre of using policies like NEP to saffronize education and sideline regional languages.

Kalyan, however, emphasized the importance of linguistic diversity. “India needs multiple languages, including Tamil, not just two dominant ones. We must embrace linguistic diversity—not only to maintain the integrity of our nation but also to foster love and unity among its people,” he stated.

Chiranjeevi Backs Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi extended his support to Kalyan, praising his speech at the Jana Sena Jayakethanam Sabha.

“My dear brother @PawanKalyan, I was mesmerized by your speech. Just like the vast sea of people who attended the gathering, my heart was overwhelmed with emotion. My faith has only grown stronger that a leader who can fulfill the aspirations of the people has arrived. I bless you so that your victorious journey continues without obstacles, driven by the spirit of public welfare. Heartfelt best wishes to all the Jana Sainiks!” Chiranjeevi wrote on social media.

The Hindi Imposition Debate

Pawan Kalyan’s comments follow Stalin’s strong opposition to the NEP. On March 13, Stalin had labeled the policy as a “saffronized agenda” aimed at promoting Hindi rather than uplifting India’s education system. He warned that its implementation could undermine Tamil Nadu’s educational framework.

“National Education Policy is not an education policy, it is a saffronization policy. The policy was not created to develop India but to develop Hindi. We oppose it because it would completely destroy Tamil Nadu’s education system,” Stalin said at a public meeting in Tiruvallur.

Stalin also accused the Centre of withholding funds to pressure Tamil Nadu into implementing the NEP. “We are asking for our rightful tax share, which we paid with our efforts. What is the problem with this? Is it fair to threaten us by not releasing funds meant for the welfare of 43 lakh students?” he questioned.

He further argued that the NEP does not serve the purpose of inclusive education. “We would have welcomed the scheme if it aimed to bring everyone into education. But NEP is structured to exclude people. This is why we oppose it,” he added.