‘Go And Watch The Videos of Your Mother And Sister’ Shruti Narayanan On Her Casting Couch Leaked Video

Recently, Tamil actress Shruti Narayanan’s casting couch video got leaked on social media and has been immensely shared by people across social media platforms. Due to increasing criticism among people, she is being made fun of. Shruti Narayanan and her family are upset, to which the actress has now finally reacted by sharing a post on her Instagram handle.

Let us tell you that Shruti shared a post on social media, in which she said that this time is very difficult for her and the family. Along with this, she cursed and vented her anger on those who are making the leaked video viral and making fun of it. Talking about the viral video, let us tell you that it is 14 minutes long, in which a girl is seen nude and her face resembles Shruti Narayanan.



Since this video was shared on the internet, some people say that this video can also be AI or a deepfake video, while others are calling it real. This video is becoming very viral on social media, and people are sharing it indiscriminately. Shruti Narayanan got angry at this, and in a note on Instagram story, she appealed to people not to share the leaked video.

Shruti Narayanan has written, ‘For you people, this is just a joke and fun content. But this is a difficult time for me and my family. Especially for me, this is a very difficult time, and it is becoming difficult to handle this situation. I am also a girl and I also have close friends and relatives. But you people are making it worse, very bad. I request all of you not to spread it like ‘wildfire’. If you spread it, then first go and watch the videos of your mother, sister, or girlfriend. They also have the same body as I do. So go and enjoy their videos.’