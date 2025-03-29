Randeep Hooda Criticises Bollywood’s ‘Herd Mentality,’ Praises South Filmmakers

Bollywood is facing a box office slump, with only a few films achieving success this year. Actor Randeep Hooda, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, weighed in on the crisis in Hindi cinema, criticising the industry’s tendency to follow trends instead of fostering originality. He also lauded South Indian filmmakers for staying true to their cultural roots.

Bollywood’s Struggles and ‘Herd Mentality’

Randeep Hooda pointed out Bollywood’s repetitive content strategy, blaming it for the current industry crisis. “This is a social media trend. If one film does well, everyone rushes to make similar projects. After Stree, everyone wanted to make horror comedies,” he remarked. He further criticized the industry’s lack of experimentation, stating, “There’s a lot of film execution happening, not filmmaking. We have isolated ourselves in an ivory tower, leaving little room for creativity.”

The actor also highlighted how digital platforms offer space for experimentation, but even OTT services prioritise commercially viable content to boost subscriptions. Despite this, Hooda aims to balance mainstream and experimental cinema by selecting roles that connect with audiences.

Praise for South Indian Cinema

Hooda praised South Indian filmmakers for their ability to craft compelling stories rooted in authentic human emotions. “They are making our films, but with more rootedness and real characterisation. Look at Pushpa—the protagonist doesn’t have six-pack abs; he has a beard and a crooked shoulder. Meanwhile, Bollywood’s elite filmmakers and actors focus on building abs instead of developing strong characters,” he said.

According to Hooda, Hindi cinema is undergoing a transitional phase, but the audience’s appetite for movies and OTT content remains strong.

Randeep Hooda’s Upcoming Film

The actor will next be seen in Jaat, an action thriller where he plays the villain, Ranatunga. The film, featuring Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Ayesha Khan, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, is directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat is slated for a theatrical release on April 10. The film also features Zarina Wahab, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Ajay Ghosh, Dayanand Shetty, Jagapati Babu, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key roles.

With Hooda’s sharp critique of Bollywood’s approach to filmmaking and his praise for South Indian cinema, his insights add to the ongoing debate about the industry’s creative direction. As Hindi cinema navigates this challenging phase, it remains to be seen whether filmmakers will embrace originality or continue to follow prevailing trends.