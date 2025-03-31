Vidyut Jammwal Slams KRK, Backs Kunal Kamra Amid Controversy

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has thrown his weight behind comedian Kunal Kamra while simultaneously calling out film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) for his offensive remarks. Kamra recently found himself embroiled in controversy over comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his stand-up video Naya Bharat, drawing the ire of Shiv Sena workers.

Vidyut Takes on KRK

On Monday, Vidyut took to Instagram to share a video compilation of KRK’s controversial statements. Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he wrote, “Kshatriya, you should not waver, for there is nothing more auspicious for a warrior than a righteous war.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Expressing his frustration, he questioned why KRK’s remarks, which he claimed spew venom against India and women, go unchecked. “Here is a man, taking refuge outside the country, drawing attention by attacking our nation and our women. No one questions his intent or takes action against him. But a stand-up comedian is penalized for evoking emotions through his act. Do we uphold the rights of politicians over our nation and women?” Vidyut wrote.

His post received strong reactions from the industry. Actor Richa Chadha responded, “I took him to court. Why can’t others?” while filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor commented, “Those who follow him enable him! Good on you for calling him out.” Actor Arjun Kapoor also showed support by liking the post.

Fans lauded Vidyut’s stance, with comments like “Finally, someone with influence is taking a stand,” and “This needs to be called out. Kudos to you for slamming KRK.”

Kamra’s Legal Woes

Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra’s video Naya Bharat sparked outrage among Shiv Sena supporters after he referred to Eknath Shinde as a “traitor.” In retaliation, party workers vandalized Mumbai’s Habitat Studio, where Kamra’s show was hosted.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kamra under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation). Authorities also arrested 11 members of Shiv Sena’s youth wing, Yuva Sena, for their involvement in the attack.

Vidyut’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!, which failed to make an impact at the box office. He will next appear in AR Murugadoss’ Tamil action thriller Madharasi, alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is set for release later this year.