Royal Rift: Prince Harry, Meghan Slam ‘Misleading’ Claims By Sentebale Chair

Prince Harry’s representatives have fired back at claims made by Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka, branding them “highly misleading” and “baseless.” The controversy erupted after Chandauka alleged that the Duke of Sussex “unleashed the Sussex machine” following his resignation as co-patron of the charity last week.

Harry’s Team Hits Back

Chandauka’s comments, made during an interview with Sky News, suggested that Prince Harry’s departure, along with other trustees, was disruptive to Sentebale’s operations. However, sources close to the Duke have countered these allegations, stating that the resignations were a “direct result of the chair’s mismanagement.”

Further fueling the controversy, Chandauka accused Harry of using his Netflix show to overshadow Sentebale’s fundraising efforts. She also suggested that Meghan Markle caused a stir by arriving at an event with tennis legend Serena Williams.

‘Rubbish Claims,’ Say Insiders

Harry’s camp has strongly dismissed these accusations, claiming that Sentebale’s leadership is merely “reeling” from the fallout of his resignation. Insiders revealed that the charity faced issues when the original venue changed its terms, leading to a rise in costs. A new venue was secured with the help of a close friend of Harry, and they insist Netflix played no role in the controversy.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has faced fresh criticism from certain media outlets, with claims that she has been pushing Sentebale’s leadership away from Prince Harry.

The Bigger Picture

Sentebale, co-founded by Prince Harry in 2006, supports vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana. The recent turmoil raises questions about the charity’s internal struggles and how the Duke’s exit will impact its future.

As tensions escalate, all eyes remain on how Sentebale will navigate its leadership crisis—and whether the Sussexes will continue their philanthropic involvement elsewhere.