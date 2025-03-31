Ram Kapoor Vs Ektaa Kapoor: Cold War Heats Up With Gautami’s Sassy Clapback

The ongoing rift between filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor and actor Ram Kapoor has taken a new twist, with Ram’s wife, Gautami Kapoor, jumping into the fray. In a recent Instagram video, Gautami mimicked Ektaa, adding fuel to the already simmering controversy over Ram’s weight loss transformation.

Gautami’s Sarcastic Dig at Ektaa

Gautami Kapoor posted a video on Instagram where she humorously imitated Ektaa’s recent comments about weight loss treatments. In a sarcastic tone, she said, “Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Should I take Mounjaro? Should I take Ozempic, or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth? But I think mere liye gym hi kaafi hai (For me, the gym is enough).” Taking a cheeky swipe at Ektaa’s hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, she concluded, “Kyunki humein bade nahi, chhote hi achhe lagte hain.”

Sharing the video, Gautami captioned it, “Jisse jo pasand ho… use woh karne do (Let people do what they like)… live and let live… at the end, what matters is health, happiness, and peace.” She added hashtags like #nojudgement, #onlygoodvibes, and #livelifekingsize.

Fans were quick to cheer her on, with comments such as “Good one!! What a comeback,” and “That’s spot on!!! This response is perfect in every way!”

Ram vs. Ektaa: The Backstory

The cold war between Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor began when Ram stunned the internet with his dramatic weight loss. Speculation arose about whether he had used Ozempic, a drug often associated with weight loss. Denying the claims, Ram clarified in a video that his transformation was purely the result of hard work and discipline.

Shortly after, Ektaa seemed to throw shade with a video of her own, joking, “What do I do? I’ve gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain!” She captioned it, “Ozempic ho jaye.”

Tensions escalated further when Ram, in an interview, alleged that Ektaa had planned the intimate scene between him and Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Ektaa clapped back on social media, writing, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories can only last until I talk… but there is dignity in silence.”

With Gautami now stepping into the battle, it seems this Bollywood drama is far from over.