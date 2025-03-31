Kanye West’s Bombshell: ‘Didn’t Want Kids With Kim Kardashian’

Kanye West has once again sparked controversy with a shocking revelation about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. In a recent YouTube interview with DJ Akademiks, the rapper admitted that he regretted having children with the reality star, claiming, “I didn’t want to have kids with her.”

West and Kardashian, who were married for six years between 2014 and 2021, share four children—North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5). However, post-divorce, their relationship has been anything but amicable.

West’s Regretful Confession

Dressed in a leather hooded robe, a t-shirt, and controversially, a swastika necklace, West made his startling admission during the interview. “That was my fault. I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” he stated.

West also lamented his lack of control over his children’s lives, equating them to business assets he lost in the divorce. “Of all the brands I’ve made, I don’t got the name and likeness or at least fifty-fifty with my kids. My kids are celebrities and I don’t have the say so.”

Kim vs. Kanye: The Legal War Escalates

West’s remarks come on the heels of another controversy—his latest song featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs and his daughter, North West. Reports suggest that Kim Kardashian is furious over North’s inclusion in the track and is considering legal action to prevent any further association with Diddy, who is currently in jail facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

A source told The Sun that Kim is taking stringent steps to protect her children, stating, “They already have so much security around them after West’s Nazi rants.”

West Calls Kardashian Family a ‘Mob’

Never one to hold back, West further attacked Kim and the Kardashian clan, accusing them of controlling his biracial children. “So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential Black kids that are half the children of Ye,” he ranted.

With lawsuits looming and tensions at an all-time high, the Kardashian-West drama continues to unfold, proving yet again that when it comes to celebrity chaos, Kanye West is always at the center.