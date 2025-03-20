Kanye West Escalates Feud With Kim Kardashian, Accuses Her Of Sex Trafficking

The ongoing feud between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian took an explosive turn on Wednesday, as the rapper made shocking allegations against his ex-wife. West, also known as Ye, accused Kardashian of “sex trafficking all of the Black children,” dragging their own kids into the controversy. His outburst was reportedly triggered by their daughter North West’s appearance in an FKA Twigs music video and a related TikTok clip.

The dispute quickly escalated online, with Ye launching a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) to support his claims. However, his remarks were met with widespread backlash, with many social media users branding him a “big-time hypocrite” due to his ties with controversial figures like the Tate brothers.

Ye’s Explosive Allegations

In one of his posts, Ye wrote, “The Kardashians are sex workers and they sex traffic all of the Black children they strategically produce.” He followed it up with another post directly targeting Kim: “Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker… I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown.” His unfiltered statements left many stunned, with critics questioning his mental state and calling for him to be “cancelled” once again.

This isn’t the first time Ye has weaponised social media against his ex-wife. However, the latest accusations have reached new levels of intensity, reigniting their long-standing battle over the custody and upbringing of their children.

North West’s Involvement Sparks Dispute

The primary reason behind Ye’s outrage appears to be 11-year-old North West’s recent involvement in a music video featuring FKA Twigs. West has publicly expressed his disapproval, claiming his daughter was being dressed and portrayed inappropriately.

The controversy follows another incident where Ye used North’s voice in his newly released track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine. The song also featured embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Reports indicate that Kim attempted to prevent the song’s release, even sending a cease-and-desist letter to stop Ye from trademarking their daughter’s name.

Kim Blocks North’s Visit Over Tate Brothers

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that sex trafficking concerns were also raised during an emergency custody hearing last week. Kim reportedly halted North’s visit with Ye after learning that controversial figures Andrew and Tristan Tate were expected at his studio.

The Tate brothers, known for their misogynistic rhetoric, were arrested in Romania in 2022 on charges related to human trafficking and sexual exploitation. While they have not been convicted, Kim is allegedly adamant about keeping her children away from them.

Legal Battle on the Horizon?

Close sources have pointed out the irony in Ye’s accusations, given his public appearances with his wife Bianca Censori, who often wears revealing outfits under his direction. Reports suggest Kim is considering taking legal action to strip Ye of joint legal custody of their four children. In response, Ye has hinted at taking similar action against Kim.

Defending Diddy Sparks More Backlash

After targeting Kim, Ye turned his attention to defending Diddy, a move that drew further criticism. Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-partner and one of his accusers, responded by reposting a blunt message: “Kanye West needs to shut the f*** up.”

Ye’s erratic behavior and controversial statements have repeatedly made headlines, from antisemitic remarks to conspiracy theories. With his latest outburst, many are once again questioning his stability and intentions in the ongoing custody battle.