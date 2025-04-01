Hansal Mehta Calls Kangana ‘Magic On Camera’ Despite Feud

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who recently found himself in a heated exchange with actor Kangana Ranaut on X (formerly Twitter), has surprisingly admitted to being fond of her. In an interview with the Indian Express, Mehta praised Kangana’s talent, acknowledging the “magic” she brings in front of the camera, even though their professional relationship has been turbulent.

‘Camera Loves Her, Even Outside Lok Sabha’

Speaking about their equation, Mehta remarked, “I am very fond of her. I cannot describe… the camera loves her. Outside the Lok Sabha, camera loves her. Even she is not aware of the magic she creates in front of the camera. We did not get along—humari nahi bani, hota hai (we couldn’t bond, it happens). I did not get along with my ex-wife also. But she is a better person than I am.”

Simran: A Film That Left Scars

Hansal revisited his experience directing Kangana in the 2017 film Simran, a heist drama loosely based on the real-life story of Sandeep Kaur. He admitted that the filmmaking process was rough, saying, “We do fight, but I am fond of her. Very fond of her. It is not a judgment on the other person. The process of making Simran was not very good. It stays with you. I had to pay off debts, and it was a painful journey. But her fans tell me it was the best film I have made.”

Did Kangana Take Over Simran‘s Edit?

In a 2022 interview with Mashable India, Mehta addressed rumors about Kangana taking over Simran‘s editing process. “To be fair to her, she did not take over the edit. But there was nothing to take over because the material was exactly what she had shot,” he explained.

While praising Kangana’s acting chops, he noted, “She is a very talented, really, really good actor, but she has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are.”

Social Media Showdown

Their recent online spat stemmed from a controversy involving comedian Kunal Kamra. When Hansal condemned an abusive tweet against Kamra, a user questioned his silence over the demolition of Kangana’s house. Mehta retorted, “Was her house vandalized? Did goons enter her premises? Did they challenge her freedom of expression or was it due to FSI violations? Please enlighten me.”

Kangana responded fiercely, accusing Hansal of being “bitter and stupid,” while recounting the traumatic experience of her house being torn down.