BLACKPINK In Your Scandal: Leaked Pre-Debut Video Sparks N-Word Controversy

BLACKPINK, one of the most influential K-pop groups globally, has become embroiled in controversy after a pre-debut video of members Rose, Jennie, and Lisa surfaced online, showing them using a racial slur. The video, which shows the members mumbling the N-word during pre-debut performances, quickly went viral, sparking debates across social media platforms.

The leak is believed to have originated from an anonymous source known as “YG Leaker.” This individual, who created a Discord channel, claims to expose dark secrets within the K-pop industry. In their opening statement, they explained that they were terminated from their position and harbored resentment toward the company. The whistleblower alleged that they possessed substantial evidence of harassment, racial discrimination, and gender bias not only within YG Entertainment but also across other major labels like SM Entertainment, HYBE Labels, and JYP Entertainment.

Reactions to the video have been mixed. Some fans acknowledged the video’s problematic nature but pointed fingers at the management, claiming they should have avoided explicit content, especially considering the members were minors at the time.

Netizens Reaction

One fan wrote, “The management should have chosen more appropriate songs.” Others criticized the lack of accountability, with some suggesting that even if the members were unaware at the time, an apology should have followed once the mistake was pointed out. One comment sarcastically remarked, “Wasn’t two of them bilingual? They should have known better.”

Meanwhile, some netizens speculated that the video’s resurfacing might be a deliberate move to shift attention from actor Kim Soo-hyun’s ongoing. The actor is embroiled in a controversy surrounding the death of actress Kim Sae-ron, with accusations involving his agency, Gold Medalist. Kim Soo-hyun denied all allegations in a tearful press conference, even suggesting the evidence had been manipulated by Sae-ron’s family. The backlash has led to brands severing ties with him and a halt in his Disney+ project.

Comments on social media questioned why the Blackpink video was drawing more attention than Kim Soo-hyun’s scandal, with some suggesting that the leaks were intentionally timed to distract from his press conference. YG Entertainment has yet to comment on the matter, but the incident has reignited discussions on accountability in the K-pop industry.