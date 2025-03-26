‘Get Well Soon’, Hansal Mehta Took A Dig At Kangana Ranaut Amid Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Controversy

The series of controversies in India and among the stand-up comedians is not showing any signs of stopping anywhere. After Samay Raina now comedian Kunal Kamra’s stand-up act has caught fire. Now filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actress Kangana Ranaut clashed on social media over this. Actually, Kunal joked about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which the studio where he performed was vandalised and later demolished by the BMC.

Hansal Mehta

Hansal, who has been vocal about every incident, was questioned by a person on X as to why he did not support Kangana when her house was demolished. After this, a war of words started between Hansal and Kangana on the internet. Hansal Mehta, who made the film ‘Simran’, shared a tweet with his fans in which he targeted comedian Kunal Kamra and insulted him.

Kangana Ranaut

When an X user asked Hansal about his silence on the vandalism of Kangana’s house, he replied, ‘Was her house vandalised? Did goons enter her premises? Did they do it to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please tell me. Maybe I don’t know the facts.’ After this, Kangana Ranaut, who has worked in the film ‘Simran’, re-shared Hansal’s tweet and wrote how she had to face abuse and see her house being demolished.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana criticized Hansal and called him ‘bitter and stupid’. She tweeted, ‘They called me names like ‘h*******r’, threatened me, gave notice to my watchman late at night, and demolished the entire house with a bulldozer the next morning before the court opened. The High Court declared the demolition completely illegal. They laughed at this and raised a toast to my pain and public humiliation.’ She further said, ‘It seems that your insecurity and mediocrity have not only made you bitter and stupid, but it has also blinded you. this is not a third class series or cruel films that you make, do not try to sell your stupid lies and agenda, stay away from it.’ Now Hansal has also responded to this and wrote, ‘Get well soon.’