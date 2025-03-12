Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Weighty’ Post Sparks Speculation Amid Ram Kapoor’s Ozempic Denial

Producer Ekta Kapoor appeared to take a cheeky dig at actor Ram Kapoor after he denied claims of using Ozempic for his dramatic weight loss transformation. Kapoor, who lost 55 kg, clarified that his transformation was purely the result of hard work and not weight-loss drugs or surgery. In response, Ekta took to Instagram, playfully seeking advice on shedding some extra kilos.

Ekta Kapoor’s Playful Jab

In a recent Instagram video, Ekta Kapoor humorously addressed her weight gain, asking her followers for weight-loss suggestions. “What do I do? I gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Or shall I leave it? Because I look good just the way I am)!” she quipped.

The caption of her post further fueled speculation, as she simply wrote, “Ozempic ho jaye.” Given the timing of her post, fans were quick to draw connections to Ram Kapoor’s recent statements.

Ram Kapoor’s Weight Loss Clarification

Ram Kapoor, known for his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, left fans stunned with his weight-loss transformation. Addressing rumors last month, he posted an Instagram video where he dismissed claims that he had taken Ozempic or undergone surgery.

“People keep asking me if I’m on Ozempic or any drugs, or if I had surgery to shed 55 kg. The answer is no,” Ram said. He further asserted that he achieved his transformation through hard work and was now aiming for six-pack abs. “Within four to six months, I’m going to get a rock-solid six-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way,” he added. However, he also extended support to those opting for weight-loss drugs, saying, “But anyone who has done Ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for y’all.”

Past Tension Between Ekta & Ram

This isn’t the first time Ekta Kapoor has seemingly responded to Ram Kapoor’s statements. A few months ago, after Ram commented on an intimate scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ekta took to Instagram Stories with a cryptic post. “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories can only last till I talk… but there is dignity in silence,” she wrote.

With this latest post, fans are speculating whether Ekta Kapoor is simply seeking weight-loss advice or throwing subtle shade at her former leading man. Either way, her witty remark has certainly grabbed attention!