Jamie Lever Shared Incident of Being Trolled By Makeup Artist For Having A Big Nose

Veteran Bollywood actor Johnny Lever has been a great actor and a brilliant comedian throughout his life. He has worked in many superhit Hindi films. Now his daughter Jamie Lever, who is also a talented comedian is following in his footsteps. However, she did not get immediate fame like other star kids but made her own way on the basis of her ability and skills. But once her confidence was broken into pieces when someone targetted her looks.

During a conversation Jamie Lever said, ‘One day I was doing a photoshoot and the makeup artist said that it will have to be cut, the nose is very big and we can’t work with this. You know such kind of tjinhs breaks you. It seems that you will never be able to become good and competent ever in your life.’

Not only this, Jamie told that she was struggling with obesity in her childhood days. Losing weight was not easy for her, because she had PCOS. She was also told in the industry that big hips are not good for success. That’s why she always kept her lower body covered.

37-year-old Jamie further said, ‘I was always told that big hips are embarrassing and you have to cover them else no one will agree to work with you. So growing up I always covered my lower body with long t-shirts and kurtis. I have always had that kind of wardrobe. It took me a lot of years to understand that it is beautiful, even everyone is pretty. You know my curves are beautiful and people aspire to have that body. And I will also give some credit to the Kardashians, who made my hips really famous. So after that people say wow, curves look really beautiful. So, it took me a long time to be comfortable in my body.’