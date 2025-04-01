Nirvaan Khan’s Cute Gesture For Navya Naveli Nanda Attracted People’s Attention, Garnering Praise

An IPL match was recently held between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood stars. Popular celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli, and Salman Khan’s nephew, Nirvaan Khan, were seen cheering teams from the stands. After MI’s spectacular victory against KKR, a video of Nirvaan is going immensely viral on the internet, seeing which people are not tired of praising him.

Nirvaan Khan

Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and Salman Khan’s nephew Nirvaan Khan are seen in a viral video on social media in which both were seen coming out of the stadium together. When the time to sit in the car arrived, Nirvana himself opened the door for Navya. Seeing this gesture of Salman Khan’s nephew, people are praising him a lot on social media.

Nirvaan Khan And Navya Naveli Nanda

You must remember that Navya’s name was once linked with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. But the two reportedly ended their relationship last year. According to some of the media reports, they handled the breakup very maturely without making an issue of the same. Although Navya and Siddhant never spoke about their relationship openly, they were rumored to be dating through social media and public appearances.

Navya Naveli Nanda

It is also being said that they still follow each other on Instagram and it proves that there is dignity in their relationship even after the breakup. While Siddhant was seen in ‘Gahreiyaan’ with Deepika Padukone and also worked in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, Navya has taken admission in IIM Ahmedabad for her professional career. Before this, she also started a podcast channel on YouTube in which she was seen speaking with her grandmother and mother about industry.