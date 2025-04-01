A Fan With Scissors Came To Meet Malaika Arora At Her Home, Waited For The Actress In Her Living Room

One of the most popular and talented Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora recently revealed a horrific incident that happened to her. During a recent media interaction, the actress told that a female fan was suddenly sitting in her living room and had something like scissors with her. As soon as the actress saw this, Malaika got very scared. However, Malaika did not suffer any injuries in this incident and explained the situation further.

Malaika Arora told, ‘I remember, when I was getting ready at home upstairs. When I came to the living room, someone was sitting there. I had no idea, no idea, nothing. They were just sitting there and came to say.. tell me. I got a little scared. It was actually a woman, and she was sitting there on the couch. Actually, she was a crazy fan and also had some scissors or something in her bag, which was a bit scary.’

Malaika further said, ‘So I felt that something was wrong. However, I tried to stay calm, but it was a very strange fan meeting with that fan.’ However, Malaika did not suffer any injuries in this incident. Let us tell you that the actress is in the media headlines for scolding a 16 years old boy who was performing in an inappropriate manner on the show ‘Hip Hop India’.

Apart from being discussed for her looks and fashion sense, Malaika is often in the news headlines for her relationship status. After breaking up with her long term boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and announcing it openly among the audience several times, there are several speculations about the actress being in a relationship with a mystery man. However, what is the reality behind this news is not yet confirmed by anyone.