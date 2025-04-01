Do You Know Sridevi And Mithun Chakraborty Got Married In Court Instead of The Actor Being Already Married

There are several unfolded love stories of Bollywood that never came to the light of fans. One such love story is of late veteran Bollywood actress commonly known as ‘Hawa Hawai’ aka Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty. It is being said that Sridevi and Mithun met for the first time on the sets of the film ‘Jaag Utha Insaan’ in the year 1984. Allegedly, both of them came closer and ultimately fell in love. It was also said at a time that both of them secretly got married in court, and all this happened when Mithun Chakraborty was already married.



Sridevi

Some reports also claimed that Yogita, Mithun’s wife, was deeply shocked by this marriage, and she also tried to commit suicide. Now, a new revelation has been made about the relationship between Mithun and Sridevi, which claims that this couple used to fight a lot. They used to fight so much that they used to stay awake all night long. However, this relationship broke in 1988.

Mithun Chakraborty

After calling off the marriage with Mithun, the actress later married Boney Kapoor in the year 1996. Interestingly, Boney was also married at that time. Sridevi and Mithun’s relationship is still a ‘mystery’ for the industry, as both of them never spoke openly about it. Apart from this, other people in the industry also never openly accepted the rumours of Mithun being married to Sridevi.

Sridevi

In a recent media interaction, actor and director Karan Rajdan refreshes those old memories and says, ‘Sridevi and Mithun used to fight a lot. They used to fight all night. Sridevi is no longer in this world, so I cannot talk much about her.’ Let us tell you that Karan Rajdan has worked with Mithun Chakraborty in films like ‘Disco Dancer’ and ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki’. When asked what the atmosphere was like on the sets the next day after fighting all night, Karan said, ‘Nobody else has the kind of energy that Mithun Da has. He can stay awake all night, practice his dance steps for the next day.’