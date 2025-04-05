Witch, Please! Nushrratt Shares How Chhorii 2 Slays Spirits…And Everyday Sexism

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is back in the spooky spotlight with the horror sequel Chhorii 2, set to premiere on Prime Video on April 11. But the frights go beyond the supernatural—this one hits where it hurts: everyday sexism.

Following the success of Chhorii (2021), which earned applause for weaving horror with social commentary, Chhorii 2 promises to dig deeper into the rot of patriarchy. Nushrratt, who reprises her role, says the sequel wasn’t born from commercial greed but came “organically.”

“We are all aligned to the story coming from the truest form of it wanting to be told, and not from a place where ‘karte hain part 2’,” she tells Hindustan Times. “When creative people align for the right reasons, the film is pure.”

At the heart of Chhorii is a chilling metaphor—the real horror isn’t just ghosts, it’s the normalized misogyny lurking in plain sight. Nushrratt points out that what unsettles her most are not the overt evils, but the casual ones.

“I can’t even pick up the big issues—they’re already underlined. What bugs me are the things we’ve made normal. Telling a woman ‘you won’t get it’ or ‘your opinion doesn’t matter’—we’ve made that okay,” she says. “It’s not just about the five who say it, it’s about the 500 who agree with them.”

The actor admits that battling such ingrained sexism feels like a silent war, especially in professional spaces where resistance can be mistaken for rebellion.

“If I’m told, ‘You can’t ask this’ or ‘This is not your place’, I often just shut up. It’s not about being troublesome. It’s survival,” she shares. “To co-exist in this world, I have to pretend I’m okay with this. It’s a task.”

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 also stars Soha Ali Khan as the antagonist. The film aims to continue what the first started—making audiences squirm not just at the supernatural, but also at the very real horrors of everyday life.