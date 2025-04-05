ACP Pradyuman Exits? Actor Shivaji Satam Says ‘Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai’ About Rumours

CID fans, hold your magnifying glasses! Shivaji Satam, the face behind the iconic “Daya, darwaza tod do” command, has finally spoken out about swirling rumors that his beloved character, ACP Pradyuman, might be blown to smithereens in the new season of CID.

Satam, who has played the sharp-witted cop since the show’s inception in 1998, told Mid-Day on Friday that he is unaware of any plans to axe his character in Season 2 of the crime drama, which is now streaming on Netflix. “I am not aware,” he stated, calmly brushing aside reports of his on-screen demise.

The internet has been flooded with buzz that the show’s villain Barbosa, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is set to plant a bomb targeting the CID team—with ACP Pradyuman allegedly at ground zero. The unconfirmed plot twist sent fans into a frenzy, mourning a character who has defined Indian television crime procedurals for over two decades.

But the 74-year-old actor isn’t losing sleep over the drama. In fact, he’s on a vacation. “I am personally not aware if the character will be exiting the show or not. I have not been informed about any future shooting for CID,” he added, giving the impression that he’s far from the explosion—literally and metaphorically.

Satam’s measured response has only deepened the mystery. Is this a strategic smokescreen or genuine oblivion? With Sony, the show’s parent network, staying mum, fans are left piecing together their own theories—some hopeful, some heartbroken.

Season 2 of CID, which made a surprise return in December 2024 after a six-year break, has reignited nostalgia with the return of Pradyuman, Daya (Dayanand Shetty), and Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava). As viewers binge through the new episodes, the question remains: Will ACP Pradyuman solve his last case—or has the curtain already fallen?

Until the network issues an official statement, fans will be stuck in suspense, refreshing feeds and hoping for another iconic interrogation scene. For now, all we know is: The case is far from closed.