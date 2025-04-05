Diljit Did It: From Bhangra Beats To Billboard Dreams (He Told Jividha First!)

Before he shared the stage with Jimmy Fallon or dropped chart-topping hits across continents, Diljit Dosanjh was just another ambitious artist with a vision bigger than the billboards of Mumbai. Today, he’s among the most successful Punjabi entertainers globally—but as his first co-star recently revealed, none of it came as a surprise to him.

In a candid conversation with The Lallantop, actor Jividha Sharma, who starred opposite Diljit in his 2011 debut film The Lion of Punjab, recalled the early signs of his destined stardom. “He told me he would make it big, and look at him now. His journey has been nothing short of phenomenal,” she said, reflecting on their shoot days.

According to Sharma, even back then, Diljit stood out. Despite being a newcomer in films, he was already a well-loved singer in Punjab. “He was doing concerts at night and shooting during the day—but he always looked fresh and never complained. I’d ask him, ‘How are you doing this?’ It didn’t seem humanly possible,” she added.

Jividha also remembered a prophetic moment in Mumbai. As they drove past a giant film hoarding in Andheri West, Diljit pointed to it and said with childlike confidence, “One day, I’ll be up there too.” Years later, he was—grinning down from a billboard, living the dream he spoke into existence.

Sharma believes it’s not just talent but his relentless hustle that set him apart. “He’s evolved a lot—he’s become an intellect with time and experience. But his core—his hard work and faith—remains unchanged,” she said.

In 2024 alone, Diljit juggled back-to-back wins: starring in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor, impressing with Amar Singh Chamkila, rocking his Dil-Luminati tour across the globe, and even making his debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Up next? High-profile projects Border 2 and No Entry 2.

From a starry-eyed singer in Ludhiana to a global sensation, Diljit’s story is equal parts hustle, heart, and hoardings.