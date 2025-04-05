Neena Gupta Revisits ‘Faltu Feminism’ Comment: ‘It’s A Curse To Be A Woman’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is no stranger to headlines—and not always for her on-screen brilliance. A past comment calling feminism “faltu” stirred the internet hornet’s nest. Now, Neena is circling back to the hot-button topic, cautiously clarifying her stand while aiming to dodge another controversy.

In a new interview with YouTuber Lilly Singh, Neena was asked point-blank if she’d like to take another stab at explaining her views on feminism. This time, the Badhaai Ho star kept it straightforward. “For me, feminism is being strong (on the inside). That is feminism for me. Me,” she said, placing emphasis on inner strength rather than loud declarations.

But things got real when Lilly pushed further, asking what Neena wishes for Indian women today. Neena didn’t sugarcoat it. “I want them to be safe, but it’s not possible… I feel it is a curse to be born a woman, especially a poor woman,” she said. “How can I say optimistic things, when I know the real situation?”

Neena’s heartbreak was evident as she referenced violence against women, particularly in socio-economically marginalised areas. “What happens to women in jhuggi-jhopdis? I want a solution, but I can’t think of one.”

This isn’t her first attempt at course correction. On Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Neena took another swing at addressing the “faltu feminism” fiasco. “Don’t chase this idea that ‘women are equal to men’—focus on financial independence and self-worth. Even housewives have a critical role,” she said. “And no, men and women are not equal. The day men start getting pregnant, we’ll talk about equality.”

Her earlier remarks had gone viral, but Neena believes context was lost in the chaos. Speaking to Indian Express, she claimed the media cherry-picked quotes to stir drama. “They used just one chunk from the whole interview for promotion. There should be a reference to what I said,” she insisted.

While Neena Gupta may still ruffle feathers, this time she’s not backtracking—just reframing. Her message: Don’t get caught up in the labels. Focus on the ground reality, the safety, and the dignity of women—especially those with the least.