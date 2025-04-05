Haircuts To Hot Momos: Kartik Aaryan’s Hairstylist Spills The Steam On His Side Hustle

By day, he’s shaping celebrity styles, giving Kartik Aaryan his signature tousled look. By evening? He’s serving up perfectly steamed momos at one of Mumbai’s buzziest joints. Meet Milan Thapa – hairstylist to the stars and proud owner of Kepchaki, a momo hotspot that recently caught the attention of Archana Puran Singh and her family in their viral vlog.

In a now-buzzing clip from the video, Archana was visibly stunned when a staffer named Prakash casually revealed: “Boss Milan Thapa Kartik Aaryan ka hairstylist hai.” Archana burst into laughter, saying, “Maine socha vahan baal kaatta hai, yahan momo banaata hai!” But for Milan, this double life isn’t just about humour—it’s about hustle.

“When you work in Bollywood, you learn to multitask,” Milan says with a grin. “Yes, I style Kartik bhai, and yes, I run Kepchaki. Hairdressing is my passion, but food is my soul.”

Originally from Nepal, Milan moved to Mumbai chasing dreams like so many others. After making a name for himself in the film industry with his precision cuts and celeb clientele, he decided to take a leap of faith into the food world—something close to his roots.

“Momos are more than just a snack for us—they’re comfort, community, culture,” he shares. “I always wanted to bring authentic Nepali flavours to Mumbai’s streets. So, I opened Kepchaki with that in mind.”

As for how Kartik Aaryan feels about his hairstylist moonlighting as a momo mogul? “He’s super supportive,” Milan beams. “Sometimes after a shoot, he jokes, ‘Aaj momo ka discount milega?”

Running a salon and a restaurant isn’t easy, but Milan isn’t slowing down anytime soon. “It’s hectic, but I love it. Styling hair and steaming momos—both require attention, timing, and a little flair.”

So the next time you’re biting into a juicy mushroom-cheese momo at Kepchaki, just know: the hands behind your snack might’ve also styled a Bollywood heartthrob that morning.