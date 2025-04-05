Devoleena Bhattacharjee Revealed Her Husband Shahnawaz Is A Big Follower of Premanand Ji Maharaj, Deets Inside

Famous small screen actress and ‘Saath Nibhana Sathiya’ fame Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her gym trainer Shahnawaz. The couple is now blessed with a baby and recently reached Spiltsvilla and Bigg Boss fame, Paras Chhabra’s podcast. During the podcast, the actress’s husband mentioned Vrindavan’s Premanand Maharaj. From convincing the family of marriage to the child’s religion and fasting during Ramadan, the couple spoke openly on all topics.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena also told why she did not marry any celebrity and what she gets to hear about her religion on social media. Let us tell you that Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she was very happy to see Paras Chhabra meeting Premanand Maharaj Ji. The actress revealed that she is a big follower of Maharaj Ji and follows him, since she likes his words very much.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The actress said that she also sends Premanand Maharaj Ji’s video to Shahnawaz, then her husband said, ‘He is not only spreading the fundamentals of his religion there, but also knowledge. He is teaching new things to this new generation and making them aware. He is not teaching anything wrong. He is not inciting anything, even though he is telling the right thing.’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena revealed that both families were not comfortable, but when they started meeting and roaming around together, they started understanding each other. Talking about religion, the actress said, ‘We met in a similar way, where we knew that he is a Muslim and I am a Hindu. Many times, people get into such relationships.’ Paras asked what the baby is going to be, Abdul or Ram? To which Devoleena replied that he is going to be an Indian.