Netizens Call Mira Rajput Arrogant And Egoistic, Share Several Instances of Her Rude Behaviour With Hotel Staff

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most discussed and lovable couples in the industry, who are always talked about, and their arranged marriage is also praised a lot. The couple got married on July 7, 2015, and despite the 13-year age difference, they have set a high bar for being in love for everyone. Let us tell you that Mira is a housewife and mother of two kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor.



Shahid’s wife, Mira, has always been the biggest supporter of the actor, but recently, a social media user shared that Mira is arrogant and egoistic. The netizen shared several instances of her rude behaviour with hotel staff over a Rs 1,500 bill during the promotions of ‘Jersey’. In the year 2017, Shahid Kapoor introduced Mira Rajput as his wife on the sets of Koffee with Karan.

A netizen confirmed that Mira is arrogant, as he himself faced it. The user revealed that she used to work at the gallery booth at India Art Fair, and Mira was also there. She further said that the two looked at each other, and she laughed, but the way Mira rolled her eyes, it seemed like she had noticed something. It is being said that this user was in Lady Shri Ram College with Mira and called her arrogant and evil.

The user said that Mira used to make fun of girls who were poor and used to make fun of their clothes, hair, and English accent. The netizen further said, ‘I can confirm that Mira is arrogant. My friend used to work in a five-star hotel in Delhi Aerocity. Mira and Shahid stayed there for the screening of ‘Jersey’. She said that Mira fought with the hotel staff over a bill of Rs 15,00 and behaved extremely rudely during their stay there, while Shahid was polite and even took selfies with the staff.’