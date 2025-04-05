Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav Spotted With Mystery Girl At Huma Qureshi’s High Profile Eid Party

Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar, aka Akshay Kumar’s son, Aarav, recently attended actress Huma Qureshi’s grand Eid party and caught everyone’s attention. The star kid, who is known for keeping a low profile, is always seen smiling and making others happy, but this time something else has caught the attention of people. Actually, Aarav was spotted at the high-profile party with a mystery girl, leading to speculations about his relationship status.

Aarav With Mystery Girl

Dressed in a stylish yet simple black Pathani, Aarav Kumar grabbed everyone’s attention as he took his beautiful friend to the event along with him. The two were seen enjoying each other’s company and were all smiles as the paparazzi captured the moment. Let us tell you that Aarav is known to always avoid the media; this time, he seemed unfazed by the flashes while arriving at the event, which has made people even more excited to know about his mystery girl.

Mystery Girl

Later in the evening at the same event, the two were spotted exiting the party together, with Aarav carrying a gift bag for the guests. Despite being the son of one of Bollywood’s biggest action stars, Aarav has kept a distance from the industry and is rarely seen in the media and is very rarely captured by the paparazzi. In a previous interview, Akshay Kumar had proudly revealed that Aarav is more interested in fashion design than films.

Aarav

During an interview, Akshay Kumar said, ‘I am happy with the way Twinkle and I have raised Aarav, he is a very simple and down-to-earth boy. We never forced him to do anything, as we have analysed, he is interested in fashion, and does not want to be a part of cinema. He washes his clothes himself, he cooks well, cleans utensils, and does not want to buy expensive clothes.’