Priyanka Chopra Says She’s Bored Playing Secondary To Men, “Now Women Need To Have Agency”

Global celebrity Priyanka Chopra is back in the bay after almost three years. The star who has put India on the world map is making several stylish appearances in the town. Recently, she got engaged in a heartfelt conversation with media. During her interaction, Chopra talked about her upcoming films, business ventures, etc.

Priyanka is soon going to collaborate with Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for an ‘all girls’ movie, Jee Le Zaraa. Speaking on how the idea of making such a film came to her, Priyanka revealed that she has spent enough time playing second fiddle to heroes in her two decades long career in the films and with Jee Le Zaraa, she is trying to break the the notion that only men can lead a movie. She said, “I have spent a long time in my career where we have always been secondary to men. The heroes decide where the movie is shot, who is cast and what’s happening. It is boring. We are living in a time where women need to be able to have agency in their lives.”

Talking about how Jee Le Zaraa took birth, Priyanka said that it came to her mind and what followed was a long telephonic chat with her friends Katrina and Alia. “I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women,” stated the 40-year old actress.

Furthermore, Priyanka said that her generation of female actors have paved the way for the upcoming women artists to lead powerful stories. “My generation of actresses really really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let’s create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours… So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shooting it next year,” she quoted.

For the unversed, the much-anticipated film, Jee Le Zaraa will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. It will be produced by Farhan-Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby. Besides this, Priyanka Chopra has Amazon original series Citadel in her kitty. She is currently focusing on her production house Purple Pebble Pictures and business ventures like Sona restaurant, Sona home and Anamoly haircare.