Sara Ali Khan Trolled For Visiting Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati And Sharing The Pictures On Instagram

Bollywood’s one of the most successful and talented actresses, Sara Ali Khan, once again took a spiritual journey, and this time she visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Sara has shared several pictures of her trip to Guwahati, where he went to seek the blessings of the Goddess on her Instagram. After visiting the temple, she also enjoyed a river cruise on the Brahmaputra River and shared her happy pictures with her fans.

In these beautiful pictures, Sara can be seen wearing a white kurta, pyjama, and dupatta for the visit to the holy place. However, this time she has also faced heavy criticism from people on the internet since her visit to the temple has irritated many people. In the first few pictures, she sat on a boat and posed for the camera, while in another picture, she was seen meditating.

In one of the photos, she was also seen walking with a part of her face covered, and in the last picture, Sara was seen seeking blessings at the temple. Another man also prayed next to Sara, and both had their backs to the camera. Along with the pictures, Sara also shared a poem in which she told her fans a very sweet thing. She wrote, ‘Moments of peace amidst the constant flow. A purpose to breathe and walk slowly. Listen to the whisper of the river, feel the shine of the sun. Roam in the depths, embrace life, and let yourself grow.’

Let us tell you that Sara tagged the location as Brahmaputra River, Guwahati, in this post. In February, she visited the Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand, and shared pictures of her visit on Instagram, Sara wrote, ‘Jai Baba Baidyanath.’ Sara often visits holy places and shares pictures for her fans and followers on social media platforms. But some people dominated her in the comment section and tried to teach her a lesson about religion. One even said, ‘Change your name to Sita.’