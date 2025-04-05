Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal Go From Bad Boys To Bold Moves In Aryan Khan’s Debut Series

Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, who’ve recently made a mark as the menacing faces of modern villainy in Bollywood, are ditching their dark side for something entirely unexpected. The duo is set to appear in The Badass of Bollywood — the much-talked-about directorial debut of Aryan Khan — but this time, they won’t be playing the bad guys.

Yes, you heard that right. Deol, who stunned audiences as the cold-blooded Abrar in Animal, and Juyal, who turned heads with his sinister performance as Fani in Kill, are taking a dramatic detour from their villainous avatars. In a twist that’s already creating buzz, the actors have been cast in roles that defy their recent on-screen reputations.

A source close to the Netflix project revealed, “It’s a deliberate creative decision to cast Bobby and Raghav against type. Both have been typecast as intense, brooding antagonists lately, so this is a refreshing shift. Aryan Khan has managed to bring out sides of them that audiences haven’t seen before. Their chemistry is off the charts — it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

This marks the first time Deol and Juyal are sharing screen space, adding another layer of curiosity to the project. Both actors are in transformative phases of their careers: Bobby is riding high on his second innings, embracing complex roles with grit, while Raghav has transitioned from reality show darling to serious actor, known for his edgy performances.

The Badass of Bollywood, while keeping its plot firmly under wraps, is expected to combine high-octane action with an unconventional narrative style. With a title that screams swagger, the series seems primed to challenge genre norms — and viewer expectations.

Aryan Khan’s debut behind the camera is shaping up to be anything but ordinary. And with Bobby and Raghav flipping their on-screen personas, fans are in for a treat that goes beyond just action-packed sequences. It’s bold, it’s unexpected, and if the buzz is anything to go by — it’s going to be badass.