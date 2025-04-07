Peacocks, Protest And Pixels: Dia Mirza Takes On Telangana Govt Over AI Drama

Bollywood actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza has hit back at the Telangana government after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claimed she posted AI-generated visuals to support student protests against deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli.

On Sunday, Dia took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the allegations, calling them “absolutely false.” She accused the government of spreading misinformation without verifying facts.

“The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli,” she wrote. “One of them was that I had used FAKE AI-generated images/videos in support of the protest by students… This is an absolutely false statement. I have not posted a single image or video that is AI generated.”

Dia’s tweet was a response to statements made by the CM during a review meeting held on Saturday. According to The Times of India, Reddy directed officials to request a court investigation into the circulation of alleged AI-generated content showing peacocks and deer, which he claims misled the public on the Kancha Gachibowli issue.

Officials informed the CM that celebrities may have unknowingly reacted to manipulated content, turning the local environmental protest into a national headline. This, they said, prompted the government to consider ramping up cybercrime monitoring.

The controversy revolves around a 400-acre stretch of ecologically sensitive land near the University of Hyderabad. The state government has plans to auction the area for urban development and an IT park. In response, students from the university have been staging protests to protect the biodiversity in the region. The matter is now under scrutiny in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

Mirza’s post has further galvanized support from celebrities and environmental groups who have raised alarm over the potential destruction of green cover in Hyderabad.

Whether it’s AI or actual outrage, the battle for Kancha Gachibowli is heating up—with stars, students, and state officials all playing their part in this real-life eco-thriller.