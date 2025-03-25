‘Would Media Be Kind Enough To Apologize To Rhea And Her Family?’ Dia Mirza Slammed Media In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Bollywood’s one of the most beautiful and talented actresses Dia Mirza has reacted to the CBI filing a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death. Taking it to her Instagram story, Dia questioned whether the media would be kind enough to apologise to Rhea Chakraborty, who was dragged into Sushant’s murder case and was declared guilty in Media trials. According to some of the media reports, the CBI has filed two separate reports – one of abetment to suicide filed by Sushant’s father and the other filed by his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty against her sisters.

Dia Mirza’s Post

Raising questions on the media, Dia Mirza said that the media caused ‘deep pain and harassment’ to Rhea and her family. She wrote in the story, ‘Who in the media will have the courage to apologise to Rhea Chakraborty and her family in writing? You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep pain and harassment just for TRPs. Apologise. This is the least you can do. @RheaChakraborty.’ According to a news agency, now the courts will decide whether to accept the report or order the agency to investigate further.

Rhea Chakraborty

Let us tell you that Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34 years. His postmortem conducted at Cooper Hospital revealed that the actor died due to asphyxiation. In the case filed before the Bandra police, Rhea had alleged that Sushant died five days after the medicines were wrongly prescribed to him. Based on expert opinion, analysis of the place, witness statements, and forensic reports, the CBI concluded that there was no material to support the allegations that someone forced the actor to commit suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty

The chief officer of CBI said that the agency has finally decided to file its final report, putting an end to the five-year-long conspiracy theory surrounding the actor’s death. In their report to the CBI, AIIMS forensic experts rejected the claims of ‘poison and strangulation’ made in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rather, the cause of death was stated to be suicide.