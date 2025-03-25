Salman Khan Seen Holding His Father Salim Khan While Entering The Venue of Sikander’s Trailer Launch Party

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Sikander’ will be released soon in the theatres. After a wait of months, the film’s powerful trailer was finally launched making his fans overjoyed. While Salman Khan and the team of ‘Sikander’ attended the event, his father and writer Salim Khan also came with his son to show his support. Like a doting son, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan was seen carrying his father inside the theatre for the launch, and the video won hearts as soon as it went viral.



At the grand trailer launch of ‘Sikander’, Salman Khan was joined by director AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala, his co-star and beautiful South Indian actress, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and many more stars. Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, also attended the event and extended full support to his son, though he was not able to walk properly and was supported by his son.

Several videos are going viral on social media from the event in which he was seen helping his elderly father climb up the stage so that he could easily enter the event. Salman Khan held his father from behind and carefully carried him upstairs by placing his hand on his shoulder. This responsible and heartwarming gesture by the actor touched the hearts of people on social media.

As soon as this video was shared on social media, Salman’s fans took over the comment section and made several red heart emojis on the video. One user commented, ‘Best father and son bond. Love you Salman sir’, while another fan wrote, ‘I love the relationship Salman shares with his parents and Helen aunty’. Apart from getting praise from the audience, Salman Khan was recently trolled for his age difference comment during the launch of Sikander by Sona Mohapatra.