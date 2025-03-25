Love On The Cards? Natasa Stankovic Says She’s Open To Romance After Hardik Pandya Split

Actress and model Natasa Stankovic, who turned 33 on March 4, has hinted at embracing love again following her divorce from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple, who parted ways in July 2024, continues to co-parent their son, Agastya.

In a candid interview with Times of India, Natasa revealed her outlook on relationships and her openness to new beginnings. “As I look to the year ahead, I am definitely open to new experiences, opportunities, and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love). I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right,” she shared.

She further emphasized the importance of meaningful relationships, stating, “I value relationships built on trust and understanding. Love should complement my journey, not define it.”

Navigating Life Post-Divorce

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, Natasa admitted that 2024 was a tough period for her. “Last year was quite challenging, and I am grateful for it. We grow wiser through challenges, and I love that. I’ve had many experiences, both good and bad, and I believe we mature through experiences, not age,” she said.

She also shared her approach to overcoming setbacks, encouraging a positive mindset. “Life doesn’t always go as planned, but how you respond to challenges defines your growth. Setbacks aren’t failures; they redirect you toward something better. Don’t waste energy trying to prove someone wrong—it’s not worth your peace. Just forgive and move on.”

A New Chapter

Natasa and Hardik tied the knot in May 2020, before officially announcing their separation four years later. Their joint statement described the split as a “tough decision” made mutually and amicably.

While the actress is focusing on self-growth and new opportunities, her remarks suggest that she isn’t closing the door on love. As she puts it, “The right connection will happen naturally when the time is right.”

With a new perspective and an open heart, Natasa Stankovic is ready to embrace whatever comes next.