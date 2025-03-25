Archana Puran Singh’s Son Aryaman Turned Into A Waiter For His Family, Amazed By Reciting The Menu Like A Pro

Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh who is seen as the judge of the comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’ recently took a fun pav bhaji challenge with her family. We all know that Archana shares her vlogs these days on her YouTube channel. In one such vlog, she was seen going out for breakfast with family in Mumbai. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her son Aryaman’s acting skills.

As soon as the family of Archana reached the restaurant and were about to order, Aryaman became a waiter and started reciting the menu just like waiters do. And now the video of the same is going viral on social media in which he was seen wearing a T-shirt and carrying a sling bag. His funny act not only made his family laugh a lot but also created a lot of buzz on the internet. The clip surfaced online and many users felt that he was better than the Nepo kids.

Amazed by his skills, one comment read, ‘He has an art and his sense of humor is also great’. One said, ‘He has got comedy skills from his mother’. An internet user wrote, ‘Yaar, he is very good, he deserves better roles’. One said, ‘He is good but both his parents are actors, so he is also a nepo kid. But it was good to see that he is far better than others’. One wrote, ‘Tapori… Both accent and acting are very good’. One user said, ‘He is the next Babu Bhaiya.’

Seeing the vlog of Archana, internet users could not stop laughing at Aryaman’s acting and praised him a lot. His Instagram profile shows that he wants to become a singer and released his first single ‘Sama’ by Kabir Hiranandani on January 13 this year. This was followed by ‘Banjara’ and ‘For You’. His most recent video ‘Chhoti Baatein’ was directed by his brother.