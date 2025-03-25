Prateik Babbar Opened Up On Removing Babbar From His Surname And Opting For Mother’s Name

Veteran actor Raj Babbar and his wife Smita Patil’s son Prateik recently married his long-term boyfriend Priya Banerjee. Due to his marriage with Priya, he made a lot of headlines. It was also reported that the actor did not invite anyone including his father or brother to the wedding. The couple took the wedding vows in the presence of friends and some relatives in an intimate wedding in Goa.

Now Prateik Babbar made several revelations on his life and his relationship with his father. The actor also opened up on the reason behind removing his surname from his name. He also said that Priya Banerjee becoming a bride was the most beautiful moment for him. The actor said, ‘We both cried together. We were crying but did not let the tears come out because Priya had done makeup.’ Priya said, ‘We had family with us. The wedding took place at home. It was very special. And I wanted this because I was never a girl who dreamed of a big wedding. Everything happened well.’

Prateik said, ‘Our wedding was very meaningful. It had a lot of emotional value for everyone involved. This wedding was blessed by my mother and my grandparents.’ Priya Banerjee said that Raj Babbar and his entire family were absent from the wedding and that he did not want to talk about it because he was happy. Priya said that the Babbar family never existed. Without naming Raj Babbar, she said that he was never in Prateik’s life.

Let us tell you that Prateik’s wife said, ‘Some people get the limelight by talking about other people. When you talk about people, you get a little attention here and there. We don’t need to listen to this. We have to live our lives. We have to be happy. We don’t need to sit and explain ourselves to the whole world. We are not here to answer anyone. No one pays our bills.’ Prateik has removed Babbar from his surname and added his mother Smita Patil’s name.