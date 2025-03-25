Hina Khan Made Her First Appearance In Actual Hair After Shaving Off Her Head Due To Chemotherapy

Sher Khan aka Hina Khan recently attended an event in which her struggle against cancer was seen. At the beginning of her cancer treatment, she herself shaved her hair and got wigs made from her own hair. Till now she was seen wearing a wig wherever she goes. But now for the first time, she has reached an event without a wig and the video is going immensely viral on social media since the improvement in Hina’s health is evidently visible.

Seeing the better health of Hina, the fans were overjoyed and everyone was showering love on her. Let us tell you that Hina Khan announced on social media in the year 2024 that she is in the third stage of breast cancer. After this, her treatment started and when her condition worsened during chemotherapy, she used to express her pain to her fans through her Instagram handle.

During the entire journey of her cancer treatment, fans have always been seen praising her courage. The actress who recently returned after performing Umrah, was spotted at an event. When she came on the red carpet, she asked the paparazzi, ‘Today I look different from everyone, how am I looking?’ Everyone encouraged Hina. After this, ‘Akshara’ of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ said, ‘I have only this much hair till now.’

Hina also said that she was feeling nervous and said, ‘I was nervous… someday I will come back with my real hair. Am I looking good or not?’ Let us tell you that Hina is very active on social media. She recently went on Umrah, from where she shared her video and many photos. In these pictures and videos shared on her social media, the actress was also seen doing Iftar.